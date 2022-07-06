Gypsum hosts two DMV services days in July

There will be DMV Services Days in Gypsum on July 26 and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gypsum Town Hall. This service is made possible by that State’s DMV2GO program — Colorado’s premier Mobile Driver’s License Unit.

To avoid congestion and long lines, town staff recommends setting an appointment but walk-ins can be accommodated. Appointments can be made online or by calling the Gypsum Town Hall at 970-524-7514.

The state developed the mobile driver’s license unit program to help Coloradans more conveniently access in-office DMV services such as:

First time: Colorado driver’s license or ID card

Out-of-state transfers renew: Driver’s license, permit, identification card

Issue new: Driver’s license, permit, identification card

Motor vehicle records

Reinstatements

Colorado Roads and Community Safety Act services

For information on forms and documents to have with you during your DMV2GO appointment, visit DMV.colorado.gov/ .