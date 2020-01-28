Gypsum Kum & Go out of gas; resupply time uncertain
GYPSUM — The Kum & Go convenience store in Gypsum ran out of gas Tuesday. There’s no word when the next fuel tanker will arrive.
In a phone conversation, Jessica Villalobos at the store said a fuel truck was expected Monday night. It didn’t arrive as scheduled, which let the store’s pumps run dry. Villalobos said she was uncertain when the next fuel truck would arrive.
