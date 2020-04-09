Gypsum loses Pam Schultz, a lifelong community stalwart

Pam Schultz

Daily file photo

GYPSUM — Pamela Schultz, a native daughter of the Eagle Valley community, passed away Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

Schultz served 32 years on the Gypsum Town Council. She was first elected in 1990 and then re-elected for seven additional terms, most recently in 2018. She was named Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in the early 2000s and was very active in planning Gypsum Daze events for decades.

Pam was born into the newspaper business. Adrian Reynolds, her grandfather, purchased the Eagle Valley Enterprise back in the 1930s and served as its editor and publisher until his death. Pam’s parents, Howard and Marilla McCain, then took over the weekly newspaper. Pam and her sisters and brother all grew up hanging out in the old newspaper office in downtown Eagle. In her later years, Pam returned to the newspaper her family once operated to organize its legal advertising.

In these days of COVID-19, her family has elected to delay a memorial service until it is safe for people to congregate. To contribute to Pam’s memorial fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/583ypg8.