Gypsum man charged in stabbing at River Dance Campground

A Gypsum man has been charged with felony assault and felony menacing after allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach during a fight at River Dance Campground.

Frank Duran, 43, appeared in court Tuesday after bonding out of Eagle County jail. Duran faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony, and felony menacing, a class 5 felony, for his role in an alternation that occurred at the Gypsum campground earlier this month.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, Duran got into a fight involving two other men, according to a police report filed by Eagle County Detective Cory Diss.

The other two men will remain unnamed unless charges are brought against them in relation to the incident. The 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office may file charges against another individual involved as their investigation into the matter continues, Deputy District Attorney Amy Padden said Tuesday.

The night of the fight, Duran and his family had parked their camper next to the camper of his alleged victim, who was also there with his family.

Duran told police that he became angry with a third man who he said had been talking badly about him to his alleged victim. The alleged victim then attacked Duran about whatever the third man had been saying to him and a fight ensued, Duran said.

The alleged victim was ultimately stabbed in the stomach, a wound severe enough that there were “visible abdominal organs popping out of the wound,” according to the police report.

Duran declined to say much else about the incident that night.

The wounded man was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where Detective Sergeant Aaron Veldheer of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office spoke with him later that night.

The alleged victim said he went over to Duran’s campsite to calm him down after Duran had gotten into a verbal argument with the third man. He then witnessed Duran pull his daughter out of their truck by her hair and push her to the ground, the alleged victim told police.

It was at this point that the alleged victim pushed Duran and a fight ensued, he said, during which he put Duran in a “head and arm lock” and told him to stop, according to statements made in the police report.

Then, Duran pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the alleged victim in the right side of his stomach, the man stated.

Statements made by Duran’s wife contested this recounting of what happened. She said that Duran had only pulled their daughter out of their truck and that the other man responded by tackling Duran to the ground and repeatedly punching him on the ground.

The wives of both men tried to break up the fight. Duran’s wife said she did not see a knife, but police reported that there was blood on the back of Duran’s shirt.

Duran has his next appearance in court on the afternoon of Nov. 9. The two other men involved in the fight have yet to be charged.

