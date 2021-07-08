Gypsum man creates fake church to evade taxes

A Gypsum man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison after he set up a fake church to avoid paying taxes on what he said was a $250,000 charitable contribution to the organization.

Trenton Switzer, 40, of Gypsum was sentenced this week to pay a restitution fee of $241,964, in addition to the prison time, after pleading guilty to tax fraud on April 26 of this year, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Mr. Switzer’s claim to be the pastor of a fake church he created to evade his taxes landed him in a real prison,” Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch said in the release. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue people who cheat on their taxes.”

Switzer was the owner of a sales training business that generated significant income in 2015 when he decided to incorporate a fake church called “Church of Divine Sovereignty” for the sole purpose of evading taxes.

Switzer created the church, opened a bank account in its name and then dissolved the organization less than 24 hours after incorporating it, according to the release. He then deposited his $250,000 “donation” into the fake church’s bank account and later used that money to purchase Bitcoin.

But the scheming didn’t stop there.

When Switzer went to file his 2015 tax return, he went so far as to give his tax preparer a fraudulent letter that memorialized the $250,000 as a charitable contribution, which he signed as the “pastor” of the nonexistent church.

“Trenton Switzer’s creation of a nonprofit church to generate false charitable deductions is not only a crime but an insult to all taxpaying citizens who pay their fair share of taxes,” IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui said in the release.

The tax preparer told Switzer that the fake church did not count as a charitable organization and that, therefore, the payment was not tax deductible, but Switzer went ahead with the ploy anyway.

He personally filed his 2015 U.S. Federal Tax Return and falsely claimed the $250,000 payment as a charitable contribution deduction, which was caught by the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation division.

“IRS-CI Special Agents will always devote the necessary resources to bring to justice those who fail to uphold their civic obligation to file truthful and accurate income tax returns,” Tsui said.

Switzer’s case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy Chaffin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. His sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello.