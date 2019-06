Tayler Esslinger was last seen Tuesday morning driving this 2011 Ram pickup truck.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office | Special to the Daily

EAGLE COUNTY — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Gypsum man.

Tayler Esslinger, 26, was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a 2011 black Dodge pickup with firefighter license plates with the number 719YBC.

He was last seen headed into the mountains, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, call Vail dispatch at 970-479-2201.