Gypsum Rec Center pool reopens Wednesday, Dec. 6, following glass cleanup

GYPSUM — The Gypsum Recreation Center Indoor Pool will reopen Wednesday Dec. 6, at 5:30 a.m. with regular operating hours. All aquatics programs that take place on Wednesdays will be held at their regular times.

"We thank you for your patience and cooperation during our pool shutdown," the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District wrote in a statement.

"We needed to properly clean up the broken glass from a pair of diving goggles that broke in the water. This required the pool to be fully drained, cleaned and refilled, heated and treated. As always, please remember to leave your glass items at home including goggles, drinks, jars, etc."

For more information and pool hours, call 970-777-8888.