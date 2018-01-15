Gypsum rec pool closed following ‘accidental fecal release incident’; reopens Tuesday, Jan. 16

The Gypsum Recreation Center Pool closed Monday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. for the health and safety of swimmers due to an accident and will reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 16.

The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates pool users' understanding and cooperation. For questions, contact Gypsum Recreation Center Front Desk at 970-777-8888 or Kacy Carmichael, aquatics manager, at 970-688-7326 or kcarmichael@wecmrd.org.