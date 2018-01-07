Gypsum revisits Spring Creek Village proposal for apartments, for-sale units

GYPSUM — In 2017, the Gypsum Town Council approved the concept for the Spring Creek Village project at the former Stratton Flats site. This week, the town will consider the detailed plan for the project.

If the plan is approved, then the developers will have vested rights to proceed with their project.

Edwards-based Polar Star Development, doing business as Spring Creek Apartment LLC, is the developer for the project. Polar Star has entered into an agreement with Stratton Flats Homes LLC to purchase its interest in the property subject to Gypsum's approval of the project plan.

"We are excited to be in the position to finish up the town's process," said Tambi Katieb, of Land Planning Collaborative, the planner for Spring Creek Village. "Nothing has really changed (from the concept plan approval in July). We are bringing in what we said we would bring in."

The application for Spring Creek Village notes "Stratton Flats, annexed and approved by the town of Gypsum as part of the Tower Center project in 2006 and subdivided in 2007, is among several failed projects resulting from the economic downturn several years ago. Before Colorado Business Bank — the lender to both previous developers — took control of the property, over $18 million was invested on the site and site improvements."

During the hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Spring Creek Village development team will detail plans for continued infrastructure improvements along with site specifics such as density, building mass, landscaping and amenities.

Recommended Stories For You

Spring Creek Village features 461 dwelling units in a mix of single-family, townhome and condominium residences on the 47-acre parcel. The Spring Creek Village plan includes 282 apartments in 12 condo buildings, 76 townhomes in 19 four-plex units and 15 single-family homes that transition the existing neighborhood to the new proposal.

Single family buffer

The single-family home component was added to the plan when the town rejected an initial proposal for the development. Current residents at Stratton Flats have protested the plan to bring large, multifamily rental units to the site, saying they bought into a neighborhood plan that featured single family, for-sale homes.

Katieb said the Spring Creek Village team has launched discussions with the homeowners association for the existing development. "We are finding, hopefully, some common ground with the existing neighbors," Katieb said.

The 15 single-family home development is located immediately adjacent to the existing neighborhood located south of U.S. Highway 6 on the eastern side of town. The plan would complete Stratton Circle by looping back to Sunny Avenue, the main entry road to the development. Then, moving to the east from the single-family home neighborhood, the proposal features a dog park and community garden area transitioning into the multifamily buildings and the various amenities planned for the project. The townhomes would be located east of the current Habitat for Humanity units on the northwest part of the site.

Phasing plan

The proposed first phase for the project calls for completion of the townhome parcel infrastructure and units — 40 townhomes in up to nine buildings located on the northern part of the site. The developers indicate that at least half of the townhome sites will be for-sale units.

Habitat for Humanity has committed to purchase 36 townhome units and the development team indicated negotiations are on-going on the Habitat contract.

Construction of the 15 single-family homes is also projected during the first phase of development, along with the Sunny Avenue road extension.

The second phase features 100 apartments in four buildings. Phase three features 138 apartments in six buildings and phase four features 44 apartments in two buildings.

Amenities

The Spring Creek Village development team has touted a list of park and recreation amenities planned as part of the project.

A small park area — including community gardens and a dog park — is proposed between existing single-family lots on Stratton Circle and the apartment neighborhood. Walking paths will be constructed to provide access to Center Park.

Center Park will feature a youth soccer field, playground, pickleball courts, volleyball and community clubhouse where on-site management will be housed. Center Park is seen as a venue that can host larger town events.

On the north side of Sunny Avenue, two additional parks are proposed. North Park, which is currently a detention pond, includes a recently constructed playground and picnic area. Additional parking in the area will be constructed by the developer.

Across the street from North Park will be East Park, which will be surrounded by newly constructed townhomes and include a community garden, basketball court and picnic and barbecue areas as well as overflow parking.

"The completion of Stratton Flats will be a milestone for the town and existing residents," reads the project application. "The goal of Spring Creek Apartments LLC is to add value to the community, both in terms of affordable local housing and an amenity rich neighborhood that all residents can be proud of."

The Gypsum Planning and Zoning Commission conducted its review of the plan at a Jan. 3 hearing and issued a unanimous recommendation to approve the proposal.