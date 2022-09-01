Gypsum schools’ lockout the result of shattered patrol car window

On Friday, Aug. 26, all the Eagle County School District schools in Gypsum were put on a brief lockout. This included Eagle Valley High School, Gypsum Elementary School, Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School.

Matt Miano, Eagle County School District’s chief communications officer, said the lockout was issued after the Gypsum area school resource officer received a “concerning radio call about an incident near Costco and suggested that we go to lock out because the incident happened in the vicinity of some of our schools.”

Sergeant Alex Iacovetto said that the incident involved his patrol car. Iacovetto was driving that morning when his “driver’s side window blew out,” he said.

It was “out of precaution” that the school resource officer “put in the recommendation for lockout until we could find out the cause of my window shattering,” Iacovetto said.

Deputy Griffin Wright, the school resource officer in the Gypsum area, said that ultimately, the district’s Superintendent Phillip Qualman and Assistant Superintendent Katie Jarnot “made the call for the lockout.”

A lockout, according to Miano, is the “lowest level of security we move to when told there is cause for concern.”

While in a lockout, schools operate “business as usual for all classes but no one is able to go in or out of the schools,” he added.

Iacovetto said that law enforcement officers quickly saturated the area to look for any suspicious persons or activity to ensure the area was safe, however, “none were found.”

“The sheriff’s department resolved the issue and lifted the lockout within a few minutes, so there was no further reason to be concerned,” Miano said.

The cause of the window shattering is still unknown. Iacovetto said that after the incident he searched the car for any projectiles, but found none. An educated guess, he added, was the glass shattering was caused by a rock flung into his vehicle’s window by another car passing in the opposite direction.