Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’

All four public schools in Gypsum Friday were put on a brief "lock out." All the students are safe and an investigation quickly determined no cause for concern.

Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

In a subsequent email Eagle County Schools Chief Communications Officer Matt Miano wrote that the lock out was prompted when a school resource officer contacted the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. That office recommended the lock out for all the schools in town: Eagle Valley High School, Gypsum Elementary School, Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School.

A quick investigation determined “there was no cause for concern,” Miano wrote, at which point the lock out was lifted at all schools.