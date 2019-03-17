Gypsum solar farm hearing postponed

EAGLE — A public hearing for the 40-acre solar array proposed south of the Eagle County Regional Airport and west of the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has been postponed.

The array proposal was slated to go before the Eagle County commissioners on Tuesday, but the hearing has been tabled. The commissioners plan to make a site visit at 4 p.m. and then conduct the public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Gypsum Solar LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Breckenridge-based Cypress Creek Renewables, has proposed an array that would feature rows of photovoltaic cell panels mounted on posts set in the ground at a maximum height of 12 feet. Several neighboring property owners have expressed concerns about the visual and wildlife impacts of the proposed project.