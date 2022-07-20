Gypsum to host thank-you event for local firefighters

April's Duck Pond fire near Gypsum started small, but quickly grew to threaten neighborhoods. Gypsum will host a Thursday thank-you dinner for firefighters and first responders.

Daily archive photo

The Gypsum community is hosting a July 21 free community event to thank the Gypsum Fire Department for its work on the April 16 Duck Pond Fire.

The event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the picnic pavilion near Gypsum Town Hall. Parking is available at the Gypsum Sports Complex.

In addition to a barbecue dinner, the event will feature:

The Eagle County Emergency Management team educating attendees on the importance of registering for the EC Alert system.

Ready, Set, Go information on wildfire preparedness.

First responders from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be on hand.

A group of community members recently approached the Gypsum Town Council to seek support for putting together a small thank-you ceremony on behalf of the affected families that were threatened by the wildfire. The Thursday event is a chance for residents to visit with fire department personnel and learn more about how to prepare for wildfire.

When Gypsum Fire Chief Justin Kirkland learned about the neighborhood effort to thank the fire department, he quickly sought to change the tone of the event into an educational, community-focused event.

That’s what Gypsum residents will do Thursday.