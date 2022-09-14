Gypsum to pay homeowners for sewage spill damage

Brothers Martin and Javier Landa lost tens of thousands of dollars in construction material in addition to property damages incurred during the July 10 sewage spill.

Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

Gypsum Town Council members Tuesday unanimously approved an expenditure of up to $200,000 to cover the remediation costs for 12 homeowners impacted by the July 10 sewage spill .

Earlier this summer, a sewage backup caused 7,500 gallons of wastewater to spill into a dozen homes primarily located on Porphyry Road in Gypsum. Many of the owners faced tens of thousands of dollars in damages, most with insurance policies that would only cover a fraction of the cost.

The town of Gypsum’s insurance provider, the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, investigated the incident and determined that the spill was not the fault of the town, which had exceeded regulations to service and maintain the sewage lines. Gypsum was therefore under no obligation — and had no insurance funding available — to assist the homeowners in paying for the extensive damages, but that is not how the town chose to proceed.

In the first meeting following the incident, the council passed a resolution pledging to cover all outstanding remediation costs after insurance, ensuring that households are able to pay for all services necessary to restore the impacted space to a healthy condition.

Paying out reparation costs when not found at fault for damages is an uncommon move for a local government, but one that the council felt was justified in light of the blockage’s cause. The blockage was created by improper usage from users of the sewage across town, with items like misnamed “flushable” wipes, rags, diapers and other items that that town engineer Jim Hancock said “should never be put down a drain” coming together at the base of the sewer system, just inches before the lift pump.

Since the blockage was formed from misuse throughout the sewer system, the Town Council concluded that the responsibility for payment should be dispersed among the town, not just concentrated in the area of the spill. Council members emphasized that the decision applies only to this unique situation, and is not applicable in the case of most home damages.

“The argument on those previous issues was that if it’s an act of God, why should a resident in Buckhorn pay for a negative impact that’s occurring on Riverview with a drainage issue when none of the taxpayers contributed to that problem?” said town manager Jeremy Rietmann during the original council meeting. “But in this case, we don’t know who the individuals are that are throwing mini liquor bottles down the toilet, or rubber gloves, or tape measurers, but we do know that that’s happening in large quantities around the town.”

A shared financial burden

Now two months later, the bill for that commitment is coming due. Eight out of the 12 households have signed Remediation Funding Agreements with the town and submitted invoices that together come to just under $200,000. The town’s insurance company is working with service providers to prevent price gouging, and Hancock said that the total should remain under the current cost estimate.

Two of the households will not be submitting a claim, one due to the minimal damage that was incurred and the other whose insurance can cover all $27,614 of remediation cost. The remaining two households have not been in contact with the town or participated in the process thus far.

Homeowner Toni Parker’s insurance would only cover $5,000 of the $62,000 in remediation costs.

Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

The $200,000 is being taken out of the town’s sewer fund and needs to be quickly replenished to be available for future projects, including the upgrade of the town’s sewage system that is planned for 2025. The Town Council has not officially made any decisions about how to replenish the fund, but during Tuesday’s meeting, Hancock spoke about implementing a town-wide fee as the most feasible option.

Once the final prices are set, the town will likely divide the total cost among each of the homeowners that pay into the septic system at a rate and timeline that will be set at a future town council meeting.

Preventative measures

Though the Remediation Funding Agreements offered a lifeline to affected owners, nearly all of the households were withholding their signatures out of concern that the spills were a recurring problem, and one-time remediation would only serve as a band-aid between now and the next incident.

Official records show that at least three sewage-related incidents have taken place in Gypsum in the last decade, two within the Porphyry neighborhood. While paying remediation bills was front of mind for homeowners, they were equally concerned with ensuring that the town took proactive measures to mitigate future risk of sewage backup.

The town held a special meeting among homeowners on Aug. 16 to address these concerns directly and presented a multi-part plan for preventing future spills.

A new alarm has been installed in the lift pump that notifies the town engineer and others when the flow rate of sewage into the pump slows, indicating a potential blockage. The hope is that this alarm will enable the town to respond to the blockage before sewage backflow occurs into houses.

State regulations require sewage lines to be jetted every five years to clear out any blockages, and Gypsum already exceeds this requirement by jetting its lines every three years. Now, having learned of the heightened risk in the Porphyry Road area, the town will be jetting that particular section of sewer line — where all of the town’s wastewater comes together before collecting at the lift pump — on an annual basis.

In addition to this measure, the town is adding all of the manholes from 425 Porphyry Road and 429 Riverview Road to the pump lift to its list of “high consequence manholes.” These are manholes that are checked on a monthly basis to see if any buildup is taking place in the sewage line below. Utilities manager Tom Brinson said that manual checks are one of the simplest and most effective ways to catch sewage buildup before it leads to backflows. If any buildup is detected, that section will be jetted.

The high incidence rate at this site is also being taken into consideration when designing the town’s new sewage system, slated for 2025, which is being expanded to meet the population growth of up to 20,000 citizens.

Altogether, the town’s actions and communication in the meeting appear to have regained the trust of homeowners, with all attending signing the agreement by September. Obtaining the remediation funding does not preclude homeowners from requesting additional funds for restoration costs, which a number of homeowners said they planned to request in future council meetings.