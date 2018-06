GYPSUM — Cornerstone Insurance and Financial will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 28, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at its office at 35 Lindbergh Drive in the Airport Gateway area. The ribbon-cutting is at 5:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served, including wine, cheese and other snacks.

For more information, go to http://www.cifgrp.com or call 970-370-7014.