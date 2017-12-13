Gypsum’s Cotton Ranch now has new, ‘luxury’ homes available in HOA setting

GYPSUM — The Villas at Cotton Ranch has introduced Phase III of the company's luxury home community: The Castle Peak Collection. The Villas is a new community, that offers modern design from an award-winning builder.

The Castle Peak Collection's grand opening pricing for certain floorplans starts at $184 per square foot.

Sized at 1,850 and 2,710 square feet, these homes offer two and three bedrooms. The three-bedroom homes have first-floor master bedrooms, one- and two-car garages; standard high-end finishes; low-maintenance living; and are currently priced between $439,000 and $499,000.

The Gypsum Creek Golf Course is adjacent, and when it snows the course hosts Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. Within walking distance is the clubhouse that hosts a restaurant, large outdoor swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts. Vail and Beaver Creek skiing is 35 minutes away, and the Eagle County Regional Airport and Jet Center are nearby.

The Villa's maintenance program designed for people on the go. The homeowners association takes responsibility for outdoor home care. Lawns are mowed, watered and irrigated; landscaping is overseen; and driveways are plowed.

For more information, call The Villas at Cotton Ranch Marketing Director Jeanne Landreth, 970-361-3619. or go to http://www.villasatcottonranch.com.