Gypsum’s Dry Lake Motocross Park aims to start hosting events

A rider catches air at Dry Lake Motocross Park in 2019. The park is seeking a change in its management plan which would help it host events.

While Eagle County’s new motocross playground has been heralded as a success, its operators say the track isn’t quite set up for long-term viability under its current management plan.

The Dry Lake Motocross Park opened in 2018 after a decades-long effort from the local dirt biking community to bring an off-road practice area to the public in Eagle County. It has been celebrated as a track that contains all the features a professional rider could want, but was also friendly to those just learning the sport.

Since its inception, the track’s day-to-day operations have been funded by the revenue that comes in from pass sales to use the park, and memberships to the Rocky Mountain Sport Riders, who operate the track.

But that doesn’t leave any funds for capital improvements and infrastructure development, something which will be necessary if the track is to persist over the long term. While things are running smoothly at the track right now, Dry Lake is “living paycheck to paycheck,” Rocky Mountain Sport Riders Treasurer Mitch Hayne told the Gypsum Town Council on June 13.

“But if we can run a couple of events each season, we can probably generate between $3,500 and $9,000 more in revenue,” Hayne said. “I view this as very critical to a long-term viability for the park.”

Dry Lake Motocross Park was formed as a result of a partnership between Eagle County Open Space, the town of Gypsum and the non-profit Rocky Mountain Sport Riders. Courtesy image

Dry Lake has only attempted one major experiment in the events realm, a Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit race the track hosted in June of 2021. The track operators received a special permit from the Bureau of Land Management to allow overnight camping at the track, as overnight camping is not currently allowed under the property’s management plan.

The 2021 event helped Rocky Mountain Sport Riders realize if they were to host more events, the ability to allow overnight stays for the riders and their families would be key in attracting event competitors.

“Having camping down in town, or in an adjoining town, or up the canyon, it’s not relevant to these guys,” Hayne said. “If there’s not camping at the track, they’re not going to come. So this is a critical piece for us to have events, and events are a critical piece for the track to be long-term viable.”

Broad support

Gypsum Town Council Member Scott Green said his sons competed in motocross, and he traveled across the country to events like the ones the Rocky Mountain Sport Riders would like to host.

“What you’re saying is viable,” Green told Hayne.

Green said the overnight guests at the track do not require services in the same way a visitor to a campground would, with competitors bringing their own water and generators.

“It’s not really camping,” he said. “You set up ‘camp’ if you will, to work on the bikes … but everybody is pretty self-sustained.”

But with any mention of camping, of course, comes the thought of campfires and the wildland blazes that can accompany them. Gypsum Fire Protection District Chief Justin Kirkland attended the June 13 meeting, saying he too has experience in the motocross realm and likes the idea of events at the track.

“I would support it, it matches our playful city concept,” he told the council.

Kirkland said there’s already a significant amount of water on the property for the management of the track, which could also be used for fire management should something happen.

“I wouldn’t want to go down the road of having unimproved campfires, with rocks around it,” he said. I would advocate for more of an improved campground look … When it’s an improved fire ground you can still have a fire during stage-1 fire restrictions.”

Outperforming expectations

The track is located 4 miles north of the Gypsum exit on I-70, on the 274-acre Dry Lake property.

Eagle County Open Space, in 2016, contributed $650,000 to the purchase of the Dry Lake Property, plus an additional $50,000 in transaction costs. The town of Gypsum provided more than $50,000 and agreed to own and operate the property, including a lease of the 157-acre motocross park to Rocky Mountain Sport Riders. The remaining 117 acres of the property are restricted by a conservation easement held by Eagle County Open Space.

The town of Gypsum implemented a management plan on the property, which prohibits camping, and will need to present an updated management plan to Eagle County to see any change to that stipulation.

More than 100 riders took to the Dry Lake Motocross Track June 8, 2019, to honor Paul Miller, who helped found Rocky Mountain Sport Riders and create Dry Lake Motocross Park. Kristin Kohl | Courtesy photo

Gypsum Town Attorney Kathryn Winn worked on the deal between the town and the county in 2016. Winn, at Gypsum’s June 13 council meeting, said part of the reason the camping restriction was placed on the motocross park was because the town and the county did not want to see the area turn into a dispersed camping area.

Also, “I don’t think anybody actually envisioned that you would get to the point of having events,” Winn said. “So kudos.”

Hayne, in asking for the town of Gypsum’s help to change the management plan, found a receptive audience in the council.

“I’d like to see you become a success,” said Council Member Tom Edwards.