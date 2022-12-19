Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open

The Little Bird Commissary Kitchen offers space for existing and new businesses.

Little Bird Commissary Kitchen/courtesy photo

Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen.

Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco.

Date opened: Oct. 1.

Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale.

Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com .

Support Local Journalism Donate





What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The space is for food businesses such as food trucks, bakers, caterers, private chefs and cooks. The kitchen will include ranges, walk-in refrigeration, reach-in freezers, a 20-quart Hobart stand mixer, and plenty of prep space, including a prep area dedicated to allergy-free crafting.

Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. For more information, email business editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com.

What¹s new or exciting at your place? The kitchen is just the beginning at Little Bird. We have a gourmet marketplace occupying the front of the space, where our food creators can advertise and sell their creations. Any item in the marketplace will be listed on Little Bird’s website and social media pages to reach as many potential customers as possible. We also have hours available to sell hot food items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, to-go or to be enjoyed outdoors in our patio area.

A mixture of creatively crafted food and a gourmet marketplace will bring in travelers and locals alike. We’ll host events from farmer’s markets to parking lot parties, while also becoming a regular location to meet up with friends, browse for a thoughtful gift, and try a new food concept.

New and small businesses will be able to use the space for catering, curating and creating incredible cuisine. There will be assistance for those just beginning in the food industry through our Incubator programs, as well as resources for established foodies who want to grow their product following to the next level.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? The biggest difference our commercial kitchen offers from other shared-use kitchens is the incubator coaching program. Our incubator services are available to help entrepreneurs launch, manage and grow their culinary businesses.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Because there are a few facets of our business, there are a few things we can offer both our clients and our customers. On the gourmet mini market retail side of Little Bird Kitchen and with over 30 years in the luxury food and hospitality industries, we offer our customers an extensive array of curated gourmet food items, beer, wine and gift boxes. We also host pop-up events, workshops and tastings. On the commercial kitchen side, our clients (food trucks, bakers, caterers, private chefs and cooks) will enjoy the ability to scale up their businesses. Our clients are able to cook, prep and bake in a health department-approved space.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Scott and I have over 30 years of experience in the luxury food, beverage and hospitality industries in both Colorado and California. After opening our coffee shop in Gypsum, DJ’s + Dahlias Cafe, we have found that we enjoy helping other foodie small businesses navigate what it takes to be successful in our community.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? There are a few, but the most humorous would be when a local gentleman (we know him from our neighborhood and he’s our good friend) came in during a busy morning to purchase coffee beans and asked for a mild roast. Scott then replied, “you have average ears.”