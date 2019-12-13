Gypsum’s little fabric shop just got a whole lot bigger

Danise Cardona shows off some of the expanded inventory now available at Motley Fabric in Gypsum.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

GYPSUM — Danise Cardona’s little business dream has grown a lot bigger, just in time for the holiday season.

Back in the summer of 2018, Cardona decided to address the “fabric desert” she saw in the Eagle Valley. Because there was no dedicated quilt/fabric shop along the Interstate 70 corridor between the Front Range and Grand Junction, Cardona opened Motley Fabric. She initially operated her sewing shop in a small space along Park Street in Gypsum.

But on Black Friday, Cardona celebrated the grand opening of her new shop headquarters — a much more expansive space located on the second story of the Gypsum Creek Center, above the Firebox tavern.

“Folks found me in my little spot, so I think they will find me here,” Cardona said. Once they locate her new digs, customers will likely be happy with what they have found.

“When I went into this my goal was to build a sustainable business and a useful community resource,” said Cardona. “I always considered that first spot as my starter storefront.”

The new Motley Fabric includes a larger array of textiles and sewing notions such as thread, buttons, zippers and more. But sewing stuff isn’t the only merchandise on the shelves.

“I am hoping to expand even more in the craft area,” Cardona said. For example, she sells crafting quality yarn, ribbon, trim and embroidery supplies.

“Basically I want to respond to the valley’s sewing and crafting needs,” she said.

Just as she did back at her small shop, Cardona can custom order fabric or supplies if a customer can’t find exactly what he or she is looking for at the shop.

“But there are just a lot more options here,” she said.

Those options extend beyond the sales floor. Ever since she opened Motley Fabric, Cardona has traveled around the valley to offer workshops. While she will still offer sessions on the road, she now can conduct workshops right at her business. For example, this Saturday is Hatter Day and throughout the afternoon customers can stitch together a custom fleece cap at Motley Fabric.

Motley Fabric is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The business can be reached at 970-306-3802.