Gypsum’s Villas at Cotton Ranch has sold out Phases I and II; next phase coming

GYPSUM — The Villas at Cotton Ranch has sold out in both Phase I and II of the company's design with Slifer Designs finishes. The third and final phase cannot be built fast enough to meet demand, so the company is taking right of first refusal on future builds.

Sites are available, many with water views of the creek adjacent to this golf community.

New floorplans for these two- and three-bedroom homes will feature amenities including master suites with spa baths that occupy the entire upper level and/or first floor master suites; two and three balconies or patios; one- and two-car garages and low-maintenance living.

The homes are sized at 1,850 and 2,710 square feet with prices ranging from $439,000 to $525,000.

For more information, call The Villas at Cotton Ranch Marketing Director Jeanne Landreth, 970-361-3619 or go to http://www.villasatcottonranch.com.