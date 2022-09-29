GYPTOBER Fall Fest to feature the best of Oktoberfest and Halloween

GYPTOBER Fall Fest

Courtesy Town of Gypsum

Just one day of dressing up as a princess, superhero, witch or more creative creatures just isn’t enough. Luckily, these days, events like GYPTOBER Fall Fest extend the Halloween season, offering more chances to celebrate.

The town of Gypsum is rolling two events into one big all-ages, family-friendly festivity this Saturday. Now in its second year, GYPTOBER Fall Fest combines the best of Halloween (that is, dressing up and gathering candy), fall festivals (think pumpkin decorating) and Oktoberfest (with beer, brats and contests) into one fun-filled afternoon.

Historically, the Gypsum Chamber of Commerce hosted Gyptoberfest, aka Gypsum’s Oktoberfest, oriented toward adults in the form of brews. A separate event featured a haunted maze and other spook-tacular treats for kids. The pandemic became an opportunity to hit the reset button and fold two great events into one.

Now, GYPTOBER Fall Fest “celebrates all things fall, from lederhosen to Halloween,” said Taylor Slaugh, the town’s communications and marketing manager.

The fall events have always tended to draw a good turnout, she said, which adds to a sense of community.

Last year, GYPTOBER Fall Fest took place the second weekend of October, but the weather was a little chilly, so planners moved it up to the first weekend, hoping for warmer temps, but who can control Mother Nature? All you can do is plan your best and choose a toasty (and sometimes waterproof) costume if weather rolls toward the crisp, or wet, side.

This Saturday’s events include carnival and lawn games for all ages, a bounce house, slides and obstacle course, a mechanical bull, a great pumpkin race for ages 2 to 5 and 6 to 10, a stein holding contest (adults hold beers; kids hold cider), a pumpkin sweeping contest (think curling, only less icy), a pumpkin decorating contest (bring your already carved or adorned pumpkin to be judged for cash prizes) and “trunk or treat,” in which organizations deck out their trunk or SUV so kids can go “door to door,” so to speak, and pick up their sweets.

GYPTOBER Fall Fest’s Trunk or Treat.

Courtesy photo

Of course, both young and old are encouraged to wear costumes, whether they lean toward Bavarian attire or Halloween get-ups.

If you go… What: GYPTOBER Fall Fest When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 1 Details: 2:30 p.m. Great Pumpkin Race; 2:45 p.m. Youth Apple Cider Holding Contest (Halloween mugs for winners); 3 p.m. Adult Stein Holding Contest ($25 prize); 4 p.m. Pumpkin Sweeping Contest; 4:30 p.m. Pumpkin Decorating Contest Judging ($25 prizes) Where: Lundgren Amphitheater Field, 789 Valley Road, Gypsum Cost: Free (food and beer available for purchase) More info: TownOfGypsum.com

The Great Pumpkin Race at GYPTOBER Fall Fest.

Courtesy photo