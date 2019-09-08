Habitat for Humanity invites Vail Valley locals to join Diva Day events

Volunteers are still needed for this year’s Diva Days, which will be hosted on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sep. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace Avenue construction site in Gypsum.

Special to the Daily

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and Thrivent Financial are seeking volunteers for two special Diva Day build events on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Habitat’s new Grace Avenue construction site in Gypsum, Colorado.

Diva Days are about celebrating women while addressing the need for affordable housing in Eagle County. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, Diva Days offer a rewarding experience for all involved, while improving the community that we all share.

“We love hosting Diva Days!” said Elyse Howard, Development Director at Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, in a news release. “It’s so exciting to see women come together to help local families build a stable place they can call home. The event brings so much laughter and fun to our build site.”

Participants may volunteer on either or both of the build days and will be treated to snacks, beverages and a commemorative t-shirt. Suggested build day apparel is pants, hard-soled or closed-toes shoes and layers. No prior construction or home improvement experience is necessary.

“It’s rewarding working side by side with people making their homeownership dreams come true,” said Dana Erickson, event sponsor and Financial Consultant at Thrivent Financial. “The moms, daughters and aunties particularly enjoy working alongside a crew of women. It’s a fun and empowering day for everyone involved.”

In addition to the two build days, a Diva Days VIP reception will be held Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hovey & Harrison in Edwards. Complimentary food and beverages will be served and Happy Hour pricing will be available throughout the event. Habitat will be collecting donations at the door to help fund its local homebuilding program.

Advanced registration is required for all Diva Day events. To sign up to volunteer call Nick Mejia at (970) 748-6718, ext. 127, or email volunteer@habitatvailvalley.org. For more information, visit http://www.habitatvailvalley.org. Diva Day is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, Hovey & Harrison and the Vail Daily.

Since 1995, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley has worked to help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Through its efforts more than 79 Habitat homeowners have built or improved a place they can call home. HFHVV has built and renovated homes in Eagle and Lake Counties in the communities of Leadville, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.