Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates one year at new location with sale

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore location on Lindbergh Drive in Gypsum accepts donations of gently used, quality housewares, furnishings, building materials and more.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily

Time flies when you donate, buy, sell and build. The Habitat ReStore Vail Valley is celebrating its one-year anniversary at the new location at 250 Lindbergh Drive in Gypsum. The ReStore will celebrate from May 30 to June 3 with giveaways, fun events and sales.

On Friday, June 2, there will be a barbecue and kids’ crafts, and on Saturday, June 3, the ReStore will host a Cars + Coffee event and open early at 9 a.m.

Anyone who spends more than $100 can spin to win a fun prize while supplies last, while anyone who spends more than $250 will be entered to win a staycation in Vail.

The expanded showroom in Gypsum has become a must-shop for those looking to update their homes — some who regularly stop in from as far away as North Dakota and California.

“This year has been incredible. Because of our new location with expanded showroom space, we have seen sales increase by 31% from last year,” said Ann Logel, the ReStore manager. “The bright new space — with two floors of inventory — has the feel of an upscale showroom but with affordable prices. Our larger space allows us to accept more donations — which means more inventory for shoppers. We have such strong community supporters from shoppers to donors — which means we also get to build more homes.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The ReStore is a win-win-win. The store accepts donations of high-quality housewares, furnishings, building materials and more, which are then sold for a fraction of retail prices. The proceeds from those sales are funneled back into the community to Habitat Vail Valley’s home-building efforts. In 2023, Habitat will build 24 homes — triple the on-average annual number.

In 2022 alone, the Habitat ReStore Vail Valley kept almost five tons of quality usable items out of the landfill. The ReStore offers free pickups from donors, which is especially helpful for those who move into a furnished home but don’t want the furniture.

“We have seen more donations come through the doors this year — and they are such high quality,” Logel said. “We’ve had everything from antiques and collectors’ items to dining sets and artwork. It doesn’t tend to last for long once it reaches the sales floor, so it’s really never the same store twice.”

While the ReStore may be known for its secondhand housewares and building materials, it also sells new mattresses and box springs.

If you haven’t been to the ReStore’s location in Gypsum — make a plan to stop by and celebrate the one-year mark. It’s an anniversary party not to miss.