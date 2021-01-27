Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley expands Family Services program

Since Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s founding in 1995, the organization has worked with 93 families in building 87 homes. (Daily file photo)



Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley has witnessed the transformative power of housing for more than 25 years. To continue to expand its mission to help families thrive in Eagle County, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is expanding its programming to better provide services for families in the community.

Beatriz Bustamante, a longtime local connector and liaison, has joined Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley as Family Services coordinator. The Colorado Health Foundation was imperative in the creation of this new position, tying in housing and health equity for the betterment of the community.

Bustamante joined the Family Support team to expand programming for families who are Habitat homeowners and for those who hope to be some day. As Family Services coordinator, Bustamante will help offer support to any family that needs help or has questions regardless of their readiness to apply for homeownership to Habitat for Humanity. This will be a first in Eagle County as there is no other place where families can receive navigation assistance and a checklist to help them toward increased housing stability.

“I always give my heart to anything I do,” Bustamante said. “As the family service coordinator, I’ll be more in touch with our families; not only with ones who own a home, with all the families. I want to help them be more successful. It’s really exciting. I will be a resource; the person to help navigate a path toward housing stability. If I don’t know the answer, I will try to find it.”

In the continued efforts to offer expanded family wrap-around services, Habitat homeowner Carla Cornejo has joined Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s board of directors. Cornejo has lived in Eagle County for 15 years and recently went through Habitat’s homeownership program. Her experience, from applying to spending more than 250 hours building her home, will bring a fresh perspective to the board and the organization’s programming.

“We believe housing is vital to maintain the health, economic and social vibrancy of our community,” said John Welaj, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley executive director. “Through our home-building efforts, we increase access to safe, affordable housing in Eagle County and make a positive impact on the health, wellness and financial stability of our homeowners as well as the overall community. I am thrilled to lead this dynamic team, committed to making change.”

Since Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s founding in 1995, the organization has worked with 93 families in building 87 homes, stewarding families through the process of becoming homeowners, ultimately providing housing stability for more than 300 children in Eagle County. The nonprofit organization’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

For more information, call 970-748-6718, visit habitatvailvalley.org., donate, volunteer and shop at Habitat ReStore Vail Valley in Eagle.