Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley opens applications for new Habitat homes

Habitat Vail Valley has opened the application process for its next round of homes, trying to give more hardworking locals the opportunity for homeownership. The applications opened July 1 and will remain open through Sept. 29, 2023.

In the past year, Habitat Vail Valley received 170 applications for 24 homes. We know the need continues to grow. Habitat is trying to answer by building 40 homes in three years — double the number over the previous three years.

A stable, affordable home creates health equity and positive behavioral and physical health outcomes for kids, families and the community. Anyone who needs a safe, affordable home is encouraged to reach out to the Habitat team and/or fill out an application.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat homeowners can be anyone: single parents, families, couples without children, single people, blended families — anyone who needs a safe, affordable home.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Need

Shelter is inadequate or unsafe due to problems with heating, water supply, structural safety, overcrowding, etc.

The monthly housing payment is more than 30% of gross monthly income.

The neighborhood is unsafe.

Ability to pay

Stable, monthly income sufficient to meet routine expenses, maintain the house and make monthly mortgage payments.

Income must be between 35-80% of the area median income (AMI) for Eagle County. This year, for a single person, the range is $39,159 to $62,650; for a family of four that range is $39,159 to $89,450.

Acceptable credit.

Willingness to partner with Habitat

Future homeowners partner with Habitat to help build their home and homes for neighbors, known as “Sweat Equity.” The homeowner must complete 250 sweat equity hours per adult before moving into the home.

Residency status

Applicants must be either residents or permanent legal residents. All other residency statuses will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Habitat Vail Valley is pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity. It encourages and supports an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin.

If you’re not sure if you qualify, reach out to 970-748-6718 or email familyselection@habitatvailvalley.org .