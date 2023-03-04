Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s Carpenters’ Ball returns March 11 at the Grand Hyatt Vail

All money raised at the Carpenters’ Ball will go to building more homes in Eagle County.

Grab your cowboy boots, wrangle some friends, and bring your Yellowstone state of mind to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s Carpenters’ Ball on Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Hyatt Vail. There are many ways to support affordable homeownership including a little self-care: bid on the unique, one-of-a-kind silent auction and gift card grab. You don’t have to be at the Carpenters’ Ball to bid, to win, and to help Habitat build 24 homes in 2023.

“The Carpenters’ Ball is a spring ritual. We’re lucky to have such generous supporters who come together year after year to celebrate our mission,” said Elyse Howard, director of development, in a news release. “Our community recognizes the incredible need for affordable homeownership and is taking steps to build more homes. This year we have ambitious goals of building three times the number of homes than on average. We will build 24 homes in 2023.”

IF YOU GO … What: Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s Carpenters’ Ball Where: Grand Hyatt Vail When: Saturday, March 11, 6 p.m. Visit: Carpenters’ Ball Auction

All money raised at the Carpenters’ Ball will go to building more homes in Eagle County. Last year Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, challenged all Habitat organizations to double their impact. Habitat Vail Valley took the challenge to heart and with its supporters, donors and partners, has set the audacious goal of building 40 homes from 2022 to 2024.

The first step is underway: Habitat Vail Valley is moving forward with 16 modular homes for Third Street in Eagle to be delivered later this year. Modular building allows for a more efficient and faster timeline. At the same time, Habitat will build eight homes in Gypsum’s Stratton Flats neighborhood.

The Carpenters’ Ball is annual rite of Spring in the Vail Valley. Those interested in supporting the local Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley chapter can attend the Carpenters’ Ball, volunteer on the job site or at the ReStore, make a donation or bid on an auction item.

The need for affordable homeownership has risen dramatically over the past several years. In 2022, the average home sale price was $2.4 million while average weekly wages were $1,249. An affordable home may feel more out of reach than ever. However, Habitat Vail Valley and its many supporters, including local governments, community organizations, business partners and donors, are intent on changing the lives of hardworking locals and their families through homeownership.

“A home is transformational. When homeowners pay an affordable mortgage — no more than 30% of their pay — children do better in school, the family’s mental and physical health is stronger and there is more time to volunteer in the community. A home is the foundation of everything,” Howard said.

New this year, Antlers + Rosè will bring its custom hat bar, curated to purchase the perfect hat on-site. Berit Brooks will bring brand-personalized leather accessories while you wait. Habitat Vail Valley will receive proceeds from the sale of every item.

Silent auction offerings include a Piney River Ranch Adventure, a VIP package at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, a getaway to Four Season Resort & Residences Vail, a Colorado Avalanche VIP package, a Taste of Vail Mountain Top Picnic + wine lovers experience and the chance to pamper your favorite … your puppy. During the event, there will be a robust live auction including a week’s stay at a luxurious home in Maui with views of Molokini Crater and Kaho`olawe Island. There are also almost 100 gift cards that run the gamut from restaurants to spas and everything in between.