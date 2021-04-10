Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s ReStore celebrates Earth Day with spring cleaning

Habitat ReStore Vail Valley is located at 751 Chambers Avenue in Eagle.

Daily file photo

It feels like we’ve been stuck in our houses for a year — probably because we have been. There’s no time like the present to spring clean now that the world is opening up and days are getting longer. Habitat Vail Valley ReStore is looking to help de-clutter and spruce up local homes.

The ReStore funds Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s mission to build decent, affordable homes. So when you donate a coffee table and your neighbor buys it, the proceeds go back to building homes right here in Eagle County.

In addition, the Habitat ReStore Vail Valley strives to be a sustainable partner, which includes providing GreenSheen paint made out of recycled paint or keeping waste out of the landfill (5,042 tons in 2020 alone).

The ReStore offers free pickups for quality furniture, artwork, rugs, houseware, cabinets, countertops and building materials. Make or schedule a donation valued at over $100 Earth Week (April 20 to 24) and receive a coupon for 20% off one item. Coupons will be valid to June 1. The more you donate, the less that ends up in the landfill. There are a few parameters and Habitat ReStore schedules about two weeks out, so plan ahead and they’ll be there with a truck ready to load.

Throughout the month of April the ReStore teams with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green program to collect denim. The blue jeans will be recycled into insulation, some of which will be used in Habitat homes here in Eagle County. If you have some old blue jeans that are at least 90% cotton to donate, ReStore can pick them up with other donated items, or drop them by the ReStore.

The ReStore expanded its hours this spring. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The online store at ReStoreVailValley.org is always open.

On Wednesday, May 5, the ReStore and Alpine Bank will provide a drive-through Shred Event. Bring up to four boxes of papers to be shredded for free. Stop by the ReStore from 10 a.m. to noon. You stay in the car, volunteers will unload the papers and even recycle the boxes.

How else can you get involved?

Volunteer. ReStore has volunteer opportunities on job sites, in the office or at the ReStore. They will be breaking ground on their 100th home this summer.

Shop. Check out the ReStore and the online shop for the latest offerings. Shop the store that builds homes.

Donate. ReStore offers free pickups year-round. Donations are the life blood of the ReStore. To schedule a donation, contact the ReStore at restore@habitatvailvalley.org or 970-328-1119.

Since Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s founding in 1995, the organization has provided housing stability for families in Eagle County, stewarding them through the process of becoming homeowners. The nonprofit organization’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

For more information, call 970-748-6718, visit habitatvailvalley.org., donate, volunteer and shop at Habitat ReStore Vail Valley at 751 Chambers Avenue in Eagle.