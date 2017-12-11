Haims: Consider local senior citizens on this year’s holiday gift-giving list (column)

A month or so ago, I wrote an article about providing holiday gifts for our community's elder population. I had asked Vail Daily readers, and our community at large, to consider giving to our elder population by donating both time and gifts.

This past week, we had seven people come by the Visiting Angels office to drop off holiday gifts for our community's elders. We had bed linens, towels, a coffee maker, a gift card and a donation/offer of personal time to help drive a person in need to a medical appointment or errand.

These gestures of compassion and thoughtfulness came as a great surprise to my office staff, Lisa and Amber. While in part it was due to the fact that they were unaware of the article I wrote requesting gifts to be dropped off at the office (guess I should communicate better), they both were surprised at the generosity and thoughtfulness. For me, it was just a simple reminder of why I live here — it's the best place on earth.

If you have time or money to give to help our community's seniors during the holiday season but don't know where to look, I'd like to let you know that both Visiting Angels and the Senior Wish program are here.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Visiting Angels office located at 120 East Third St. in Eagle started doing its part to help bring holiday cheer to our community seniors by accepting gifts and donations. We would like to encourage area residents and businesses to step in and donate items to our Eagle County seniors. Suggestions for such items — new, not used — might include:

• Gift certificates to grocery stores and favorite dining venues.

• Blankets or throws

• Puzzles and brain games

• Suction cup grab bars (Amazon carries these)

• Pill organizers (available at the Vail pharmacy in Edwards and City Market)

• Light therapy lamps (Amazon carries these)

• Gift baskets

Pedi/manicure gift certificate

Another option for those wishing to help our seniors is to contact the Senior Wish program. The Senior Wish program provides seniors with a "wish list" whereby they are asked to identify the top three items they would like for the holidays.

Once the Senior Wish program identifies which items are wished for, they reach out to our community to seek donors interested in fulfilling each, or part of each, senior's wish list. This program is very special and unique to our community. If you would be interested in donating, call Lynn Bowels at 970-445-8222.

Last year, Lynn informed me that one of the most wished-for items was for assistance with washing windows. What a basic and low-cost request. Your offer to help with the chore would be appreciated more than you know. The Senior Wish program is almost halfway to providing gifts to more than 250 of our community senior citizens.

While the seven gifts thus far have been a great start to our goal of holiday donations for our elderly, I hope to solicit many more.

There are so many ways we can touch others' lives within our community this holiday season. This year, when buying family gifts, consider buying just one more. Talk to your co-workers, friends and religious organizations about doing something kind for our community's seniors.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. Contact him at 970-328-5526 or visit http://www.visitingangels.com/comtns.