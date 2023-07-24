Haims: Save your life and ICE your phone

Judson Haims



It seems that regardless of age, just about everyone has a smartphone. For many people, it may be hard to remember a time when the phone was not constantly by one’s side being used for texting, email, social apps, taking pictures, or keeping up with the news and events.

While there are pros and cons to be deliberated, too many people don’t give much thought to the fact that your cell phone could save your life or the life of someone you love.

When I head out for solo mountain bike rides, most often, my cell phone is with me. The phone not only provides my music, but the camera also comes in handy when I want to share pictures of my ride and scenery with friends and family. As well, it also gives me a bit of comfort knowing that in an emergency, I could call for help — provided I’m not injured too badly.

Ever thought about what could happen to you if you became injured and were unable to call for help? Other than backcountry skiers who use avalanche beacons, I can’t think of too many people who are actively prepared for a situation where their life could be in peril.

Our phones help us in many ways. One way we may not often consider is saving our life should an unfortunate situation develop. Did you know your smartphone has a medical ID function called “ICE” or “In case of emergency”? In the event of an emergency, your ICE contacts can be viewed by medical or first responder personnel even if your phone is locked with a password.

Support Local Journalism Donate



When seconds matter most, sharing our personal medical information with those that can provide lifesaving assistance is imperative.

Setting up an ICE contact(s) on your phone is very easy. Both Android phones and iPhones have this feature installed. The feature will not only let you add a list of emergency contacts you would want called should something happen to you, but also it will aid first responders in identifying medication(s) you take and allergies you may have.

It is my job to provide care for seniors and people needing assistance when recovering from surgeries. As such, I frequently learn about new technologies that could provide lifesaving assistance. The ICE app is just one. There are others that provide reminders of when to take medications, allow users to scan medication bottles into their phone’s list of medications, measure and track blood pressure/heart rate, and provide location tracking that may benefit people with dementia.

Some of the medication reminder apps I have heard about are Dosecast, MyTherapy Pill Reminder, Medisafe, and CareZone. While the apps vary in their offerings, many provide details of your specific medications like names, doses, pictures of pills, and reminders to refill your prescriptions.

Blood pressure apps and apps that monitor heart rate are abundant. SmartBP, BloodPressure Companion Pro, Blood Pressure Tracker+, Instant Heart Rate, and Cardio Journal are just a few. Some of these apps require additional monitoring equipment while others make use of smart watches and wearable fitness trackers.

Location tracking devices that utilize GPS, serve many more purposes than just directions, finding “near me” restaurants/services and finding out where our children are. This technology is proving to be very helpful in assisting people with dementia. Devices equipped with this technology are increasingly being used to assist dementia-related wandering.

At some point, most people with dementia will wander. Therefore, using a tracking device that can be easily worn full-time can greatly reduce risks of suffering a fall, fracture, injury, or some type of elemental exposure.

Everyone, at any age, can experience a situation where they may be unable to provide their medical or emergency information when an accident happens. Go online and do a search for, “how to enter ice contact on iPhone/Android.” This could save your life or the life of a loved one.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. He is an advocate for our elderly and is available to answer questions.