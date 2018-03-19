Haims: Understanding and living successfully with dementia events, March 27-28

Last week's Vail Daily article, "Talking can ease sibling tension caring for elderly parents," generated a number of emails and calls to my office. It seems that being a caregiver for someone we love is not a unique situation. Rather, I am happy to say, it is pretty common. With each story I heard, I was reminded of the ability we all have to be compassionate and selfless.

While many of the questions people had pertained to resources and education, dementia seemed to be the most common topic. As dementia affects millions of people in the United States, odds are, an aging loved one will at some point need our assistance.

So, it is timely that next week, Eagle County Public Health, along with the Alpine Area on Aging and Eagle Valley Senior Life, will be sponsoring a pair of dementia education events at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards on understanding and living successfully with dementia.

The speaker for the events is Jill Lorentz, from Summit Resilience Training. Lorentz teaches families and professionals strategies and techniques that help them feel understood and allow them to relieve stress so they can enjoy their lives while caregiving.

Lorentz's knowledge and understanding of challenges dementia poses for those afflicted and those who provide care is personal. She not only assisted her mother for many years, but she has also been a long-time volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association Colorado Chapter and frequently provides educational training.

If you have a loved one who has dementia and are looking for education on how to better understand the disease, ways to better assist or tools to better cope, come hear Lorentz. On Tuesday, Mach 27, she will speak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. about "The Brain: Lobe Function & Impairment Identification Coupled with Strategies & Techniques."

On Wednesday, March 28, she will speak twice. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., she will talk about "Dementia Basics, Caregiver Stress, Financial Issues & Care Option." From 2 to 3:30 p.m., she will speak about "Using Person Centered Care, Cueing Skills for Activities of Daily Living."

For those wishing to attend that may need assistance with respite care, Eagle Valley Senior Life will be there to help. Call 970-977-0188 and let them know which day and time you will need assistance.

Judson Haims is the owner of Visiting Angels Home Care in Eagle County. Contact him at 970-328-5526 or visit http://www.visitingangels.com/comtns.