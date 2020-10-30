Hair Salon – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Hair Salon

1. Noni’s Hair Bar

2. Four Seasons

3. Ooh La La Hair Salon

A friendly, highly-trained staff. A great location right on the Eagle River. And, oh yeah, free libations.

Those are just some of the reasons that Vail Daily readers selected Noni’s Hair Bar in The Riverwalk at Edwards as the best salon in the Vail Valley for the second year running.

“I think it has a lot to do with the experience,” said Sean Johansson, who owns the salon with his wife, Noni Johansson. “The ambiance inside. It’s right on the river, it’s got lots of open windows, and we have a great staff that’s friendly, efficient and safe.”

Demand couldn’t be higher. Stylists at the salon can be booked three and four weeks out with a clientele that ranges from locals to summer and winter visitors. The salon also offers nail and skin treatments, and it’s not just for the ladies. Men’s haircuts and kid’s cuts are also available.

-Nate Peterson