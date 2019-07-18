Half marathon descends on Camp Hale

This weekend seems to be endurance weekend as the 2019 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series with the Camp Hale Half Marathon & 5K presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine is Saturday at the eponymous former military base.

The event is the part of the local trail running series, presented by Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which challenges runners with more than 50 miles of scenic and rewarding climbs, descents and rolling countryside for a total elevation gain of 16,475 ft. over seven events throughout the summer.

Back for the fourth year in 2019, the Dynafit Camp Hale Half Marathon and 5K will again be held at Camp Hale on Highway 24 south of Red Cliff. The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a 5K at 9:30 a.m.

The half marathon course takes runners on well-maintained dirt roads, the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail surrounding beautiful and historic Camp Hale. This race is an opportunity to compete on the same terrain that the troops of the 10th Mountain Division used for training during World War II. The 13.1 mile course is situated at 9,200 feet above sea level and will have minimal elevation gains reaching peak heights of 9,500 feet.

Registration for the half marathon is $50 race week or $60 on race day. The 5K race costs $31 during race week and $38 on race day. Preregistration is available online at vailrec.com until 3 p.m. today.

Runners can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time on today from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Peak Performance store in the Edwards Riverwalk.

Day-of registration will take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the race start area.

Parking will be available within Camp Hale. Please do not park on the private property of Nova Guides; race staff will be directing traffic to proper parking.Parking attendants will be available to direct cars

Saturday morning looks to be great racing weather with a sunny forecast and an estimated temperature of 59 degrees in Red Cliff at the start of the race. The projected high for the day is 72 degrees.

ECO SOFT CUPS

We are going cupless. No more single-use cups for a splash of water which then goes to the landfill. With the support of series title sponsor Dynafit and Active Hydration, the Vail Recreation District is working to eliminate disposables from the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series by providing reusable Eco Soft Cups to all runners.

You can fold it, roll it, or scrunch it up. The cups are lightweight at just 10 grams, easy to hold, collapsible and a perfect re-useable hydration cup for running. Be sure to carry yours during the race. You can attach it to a pack or scrunch it up and put it in your pocket. There will not be any regular cups on the course. If you want to drink water or Gatorade at the checkpoints, please bring your cupless cup with you, or bring your own handheld bottles or hydration packs.

Prizes, awards and Swag

Prizes will be presented to the top three finishers of each age group, and 5K awards will be presented to the top three finishers in the amateur, open and masters categories. Raffle prize drawings will also be held at race awards ceremonies, featuring products from area merchants and national companies.

Post-race refuel includes breakfast burritos, oranges and bananas will be provided by Northside Kitchen.

All Camp Hale Half Marathon & 5K participants will receive a race shirt.

Race participants can stop by the Lululemon store in Vail Village this week to enter the in-store raffle! The winning raffle entry will receive a Lululemon outfit of their choosing valued at $150. .

The series continues with the Berry Picker on Aug. 3, the 10K@10,000 Feet on Aug. 24 and the MeadowGold 10K on Sept. 14.