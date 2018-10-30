Halloween Drink ideas from Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons

There will be a vast variety of costumes on Halloween and Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons Vail believes in concocting a great cocktail base that can be mixed with a variety of spirits so your drink of choice can be as individual as your outfit.

Steven Teaver, beverage director at the Four Seasons Vail, gave us a sneak peak at what they were will be serving up on Halloween night at the Remedy Bar. "I used lots of dark berries and fruits to make the fun, gory colors for the drinks. I spiced it up with baking spices such as all spice, clover, cinnamon, star anise," Teaver said. "I love playing around with spices, liquors and colors, especially when there’s a theme."

The spicy base was an inky purple color and the spices made it smell like autumn potpourri. This base of fall spices will pair with everything from Russell's Reserve bourbon to Hangar One vodka to cachaça, a sugar can distillate.

"We've got the base, now you pick your spirit to match your mood or your costume, whether it's sultry, big and bold or dark and brooding," Teaver said.

Remedy will host their Halloween party on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. DJ D’Amico will spin the tunes and they are setting up the dance floor. Dress for success as they will have a costume contest. The winner will get his or her individual bill covered (Remedy will only cover the winner’s drinks & food, not their group) and the runner up with get a $50 gift card. There won't be a cover charge for this fantastic party.