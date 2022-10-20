Halloween party, spa deals, gear sales, kids trail races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/21/22

The Vail Recreation District invites the kids to come out and race on the trail this Friday in Edwards.

Halloween Party at North Coast Originals

Adults, it’s all about you this Saturday as North Coast Originals in downtown Eagle is inviting those 21 years of age and older to its inaugural Halloween Party at 7 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged and the top picks will earn prizes for their creativity.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include one drink ticket for cocktails and mocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts by Sweet Mustache. Word has it there will be cake as well to celebrate a few birthdays.

North Coast Originals, or NoCo as it’s often referred to, is a relatively new restaurant on Broadway in Eagle and is the brainchild of Christine Rice. The name is a nod to Rice’s former home, Cleveland, OH, and Rice offers a full menu with great plates to share, salads, sandwiches and signature hot dogs.

Get the babysitter lined up and have some Halloween fun this Saturday night in Eagle. For more information and tickets, go to NorthCoastOriginals.com.

Spa Deals

Do you need to recharge after a busy summer? This time of year is deal season at area spas, so pamper yourself at a discount. Here are a few places that have specials going on right now. From discounts on select services to package deals, bring your friends out for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation or bring your mate for a date day at the spa.

When you book a spa service at many of the area spas, you also get access to their gym, fitness classes, hot tub, steam room, sauna and more, so you can relax that day away. To get you started, here are a few places that are doing deals or call your favorite spa and ask if they have any discounts at this time.

Well & Being Spa at The Hythe Vail – 970-479-5004

Bloom Spa at The Sebastian – 970-477-8060

Spa Anjali – 970-790-3020

Grant Hyatt Vail – 970-479-5942

Exhale Spa Park Hyatt Beaver Creek– 970-949-1234

The Spa at Four Seasons – 970-477-8630

Ski Town All-Stars 80s Ski Party and sale

This season’s ski and snowboard movies have been released, but another sure sign winter is on its way is an ’80s ski party. Bring out the neon one-piece ski suits and get stoked for the upcoming winter by checking out Ski Town All Stars Winter Stoke Sale and Afterparty.

The sale takes place from Friday through Sunday where discounts up to 60% off can be found on new skis, used skis, ski gear, après skiwear, hats and more. Ski Town All-Stars has been known for supplying hats and apparel for the last five years and just opened up the ski shop a year ago. Help them celebrate by coming in for their cocktail hour on Friday and the party on Saturday at Shakedown.

Friday Cocktail Hour: 4-6 p.m. – Enjoy music by Dave Tucker, Alpine Pizza and beverages from New Belgium and Family Jones Vodka.

Saturday Night Afterparty (9 p.m.-12 a.m.): Dress up in your best ’80s gear and dance the night away. Each ticket purchased grants admission into the dance party, one entry in the raffle supporting the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and two free drinks from local vendors. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased to support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and prizes will feature the following brands: K2, Blizzard, Black Crows, Line, One/Way, Therm-ic, Pit Vipers, and Ski Town All-Stars.

Ski Town All-Stars is located along Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail. For more information, visit SkiTownAllStars.com.

Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races

The Vail Recreation District is hosting the second of a two-race series and this is for the kiddos. The Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Race will take place this Friday at the Miller Ranch Open Space. Based on the dozens of kids who showed up at the first race on Oct. 5 at the Little Beach Park in Minturn, these kids are ready to run and have some fun.

The race is for kids ages 5 to 10 years old and the kids can choose between a one-mile or two-mile course. Parents may run with their child as well. The race on Friday will start at 4 p.m. The race will start in the athletic field next to the Eagle County School District Preschool (formerly June Creek Elementary School). Prizes will be given out to the top three finishers in each age group (boys and girls 5-6, 7-8, 9-10). Racers will be treated to an after-party with pizza and raffle prizes immediately after the race.

The first race starts at 4 p.m. so get there a little early to get the bib number and get all set to go to the starting line. Parking is available in Berry Creek Middle School or the parking lot just north of the pre-school. For more information and to register, go to VailRec.com.

Touch a Truck

Bring the kids out to see the big rigs close up and in person at the annual Touch a Truck event brought to you courtesy of the Vail Public Library and Children’s Garden of Learning.

Expect to see the big fire trucks, ambulance, police car and also some trucks that get big jobs done like a garbage truck, street sweeper, and more. Heavy equipment like a backhoe may be on display as well as snowmobiles, a Town of Vail Bus and more. Let your kids get up close and even go inside these fascinating vehicles.

The free event will be held at the Ford Park parking lot and will run from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The vehicles will be “quiet” (horn and siren free) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., after that the sirens may go off, so just giving a heads up in case there are sensitive ears in the group.