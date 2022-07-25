Handheld massager suspected cause of structure fire in Singletree

On Friday, July 22, multiple agencies responded to reports of an explosion at a duplex on June Creek Road in Singletree.

Eagle River Fire Protection District/Courtesy Photo

On Friday, July 22, multiple agencies responded to reports of a small explosion at a duplex on June Creek Road in Singletree.

The call came into Vail Public Safety Communications Center around 2:42 p.m. with the caller reporting that an appliance had blown up inside the home. According to a Facebook post from Eagle River Fire Protection District , the reporting party said they “tried to throw a towel on it to extinguish the flames.”

Crews from Eagle River Fire Protection District dispatched shortly after and were on the scene by 2:50 p.m. Once on scene, the crews “observed smoke from a second-floor window, and immediately began an offensive attack and searched for extension into the attic and rooms adjacent to the room of origin,” according to the Facebook post.

The firefighters were able to enter the home with hoses connected to the hydrant on the street and by 3 p.m., the fire was reported as “under control” by crews, all according to a timeline provided by Tracy LeClair, the district’s public information officer. While the fire occurred in one unit of a duplex, it was able to be contained to the unit of origin.

Eagle River Fire Protection District’s Engine 12, Battalion 12, Tower 7, Engine 11 and Engine 15 responded with assistance from Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District.

An occupant of the duplex was transported to the hospital for “treatment of burns to the hands,” read the Facebook post. As of Monday afternoon, the fire district did not have any status update on the individual.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears to have been started by a “hand-held percussion massager,” LeClair said. The massager had a lithium-ion battery and was left charging on a bedside table.

According to the district’s Facebook post about the incident, fire departments — both locally and across the country — are starting to see an increase in these types of incidents, specifically of “lithium-ion batteries having ‘thermal runaway’ when charging.”

“The concern with lithium-ion batteries is that lithium has a very high ignition point, meaning they burn extremely hot, and are difficult to extinguish,” LeClair said, adding that a quick Google search of these fires indicates that “traditional fire extinguishers don’t work on lithium battery fires.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears to have been started by a hand-held percussion massager.

Eagle River Fire Protection District/Courtesy Photo

These types of batteries are common in a number of handheld and household devices including smartphones, laptops, scooters, smoke alarms, toys and cars. In a brochure provided by Eagle River Fire Protection District, the problem is that these batters store a large amount of energy in a small space and if not used the right way — or if defective — can overheat, catch fire or explode.

In order to maintain safe use, the brochure recommends only purchasing and using devices that have been tested by a qualified lab; following the manufacturer’s instructions; only using batteries designed for the device; putting batteries in the device right away; only using the charging cord provided with the device; not putting the charging item under a pillow, bed or couch; storing the batteries at room temperature, out of direct sunlight and away from anything that can take fire.

The brochure warns that these batteries should stop being used if there is an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises. And if any of these are noted — or as in the Singletree incident, it explodes or catches fire — LeClair said that the Eagle River Fire Protection District recommends evacuating and calling 911.

“We do not recommend civilians put water on an electrical fire without first isolating and turning off power to the structure, so the safest course of action is to get out,” LeClair said.

To learn more about lithium-ion battery use and safety, visit nfpa.org/education .

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.