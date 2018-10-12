Hanging Lake trail and parking lot will be closed from Oct. 15 through Oct. 17

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed from Monday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 17, for public safety while maintenance is done with heavy machinery.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 14. Any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time will be subject to towing. The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turn-around until 4 a.m. on Oct. 15. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again for use at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area during this time.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," said Rick Truex, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. "The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish important maintenance work."

For hiking alternatives in the area, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, the Visit Glenwood website, or call the Eagle-Holy Cross District Office, 970-827-5715.