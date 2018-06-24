Hanlon, Menconi represent grassroots voters of 3rd Congressional District (letter)

Dear editor: This is a follow-up report and opinion on the three Democratic Party candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District, where Rep. Scott Tiption is the incumbent.

Last week, the Western Colorado Independent Voters hosted a candidate forum with the three Democratic Party candidates: Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi. Hanlon was represented by his wife and campaign staff while he was in Southwest Colorado fighting the fires.

All candidates and their representatives responded to questions regarding election reform very well. They also responded well to issues on health care, the economy, immigration and protecting the environment. They all were critical of politics as usual in Washington, D. C. Arn Menconi was especially vocal on calling for Donald Trump's impeachment. Menconi described Trump as vulgar and a bad example for America's children.

I totally agree with that.

After weighing all of this and each candidate's approach as an independent voter, I recommend that all independent voters and registered Democrats vote for either Karl Hanlon or Arn Menconi.

Why? Diane Mitsch Bush is a highly skilled politician and very knowledgeable on the issues, but unfortunately, she has been endorsed by Ken Salazar, Mark Udall and former Gov. Bill Ritter, Jr. They represent the politically elite establishment of the Democratic Party. As an independent voter organizer, I see that many independent voters want candidates that are not tied to the political establishment. Ken Salazar's endorsement is a big red flag! Salazar is not green or environmentally friendly.

Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi are party outsiders. They are the closest to being Independents right now. They truly represent grassroots voters of the 3rd District. They will listen to the voices of the people and not those of the political establishment. Please cast your vote for Karl Hanlon or Arn Menconi.

Randy Fricke

Lead organizer, Western Colorado Independent Voters