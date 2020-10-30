Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn) – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Special to the Daily
Best Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)
1. Drunken Goat
2. Bonfire Brewing
3. Vail Brewing Co.
Delicious food and a well thought out wine list, along with an award-winning patio, make Drunken Goat in Edwards the perfect place to unwind. Rather than a place to get dinner, it’s intended for grabbing a bite, enjoying some wine and cheese pairings and partaking in some good conversation.
Visit Drunken Goat for happy hour, offered daily from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with discounts on oysters, wines, beers and cheese boards.
Customers should expect friendly service, fair prices and tons of locals. The Drunken Goat team aims to benefit the community as a whole by having a place everyone can enjoy.
-Kim Fuller
