Happy Hour (Beaver Creek) – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)

Coyote Cafe

Dusty Boot

Hooked

Coyote Cafe owner Jeff Forbes knows how to attract a crowd for happy hour, especially locals.

“I want to be nice to locals because I know how hard it is to survive in this valley as a local,” said Forbes, who has owned Coyote Cafe for 33 years. “It’s important for me for them to have a place to go.”

While popular with the locals — and Beaver Creek Ski Patrol — visitors are welcome to join in the après fun at the ’Yote (you’re sounding like a local already).

“It’s always a good mix of locals and tourists in here,” Forbes said.

With good prices, good food, friendly staff and a prime location in Beaver Creek Village, Coyote Cafe is once again voted the Best Happy Hour in Beaver Creek — with glasses available for its mug club.

-Ross Leonhart