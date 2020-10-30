Happy Hour (Beaver Creek) – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)
Coyote Cafe
Dusty Boot
Hooked
Coyote Cafe owner Jeff Forbes knows how to attract a crowd for happy hour, especially locals.
“I want to be nice to locals because I know how hard it is to survive in this valley as a local,” said Forbes, who has owned Coyote Cafe for 33 years. “It’s important for me for them to have a place to go.”
While popular with the locals — and Beaver Creek Ski Patrol — visitors are welcome to join in the après fun at the ’Yote (you’re sounding like a local already).
“It’s always a good mix of locals and tourists in here,” Forbes said.
With good prices, good food, friendly staff and a prime location in Beaver Creek Village, Coyote Cafe is once again voted the Best Happy Hour in Beaver Creek — with glasses available for its mug club.
-Ross Leonhart
