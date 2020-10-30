Happy Hour (Vail) – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Happy Hour (Vail)

1. Almresi

2. Garfinkel’s

3. El Segundo Vail

Vail since its founding has put an emphasis on bringing European flair to the Colorado mountains. The Thoma family’s restaurants, Almresi and Alpenrose, continue that tradition.

Almresi, the first of the family’s restaurants in Vail, boasts that the space is “Where the Alps meet the Rockies.”

Guests are greeted by staff dressed in garb from the supplier of the famed Munich Oktoberfest — pretty much the European definition of fun. Beyond the outfits, the staff is there to ensure a great experience for a meal, or just apres ski drinks and snacks including pretzels, breads and rolls.

In the winter, there’s nothing like the warmth of Almresi’s gluwein cocktail. If spiced wine isn’t to your taste, Almresi has a variety of coffee and other warm drinks.

Stop in and experience what the family calls a “Vailcome.”

-Scott N. Miller