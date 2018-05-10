Hardscrabble Ranch management plan open house events slated for May 17, 23

EAGLE — Community open house dates for the Hardscrabble Ranch management plan are planned Thursday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 23.

Both sessions be held at the Brush Creek Pavilion, located at 909 Capitol St. in Eagle, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Eagle County Open Space Department will present information about the management planning process and solicit comments from the public regarding the Hardscrabble Ranch Open Space parcel. Interested parties are welcome to attend one or both sessions.

"It's very important for us to get the community's input on the Hardscrabble Ranch Open Space parcel, especially considering the unique nature of the property and the different uses that are being contemplated," said Eagle County Open Space Manager Diane Mauriello.

Eagle County acquired the 1,540-acre Hardscrabble Ranch in December 2017. The purchase was made possible through a number of funding partnerships, including the town of Eagle, Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee, Great Outdoors Colorado, the Eagle Valley Land Trust and a number of private donors.

A brief presentation about the Hardscrabble Ranch Open Space and the management planning process will be given at 5 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. during each of the sessions. Maps and comment cards will be available for attendees to provide feedback or indicate on a map what they'd like to see on the property. These comments will be considered in the development of the management plan.

For those unable to attend the open house events, public comments can also be submitted online at bit.ly/hardscrabblecomments. Information on Hardscrabble Ranch Open Space and the management planning process can be found at http://www.eaglecounty.us/openspace/hardscrabble_ranch/overview.

For additional details, contact Mauriello at 970-328-8698 or diane.mauriello@eaglecounty.us.