UPDATE: An Eagle County Alert sent at 8:49 a.m. states that the incident at Highway 91 at Fremont Pass is cleared. Highway 91 is again the alternate route for westbound Interstate 70.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 7:35 a.m. states that there is an accident on Highway 91 on Fremont Pass.

The alternate route for westbound Interstate 70 is now U.S. Highway 9 north from Silverthorne, west Highway 40 to Steamboat, and Highway 131 south.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 7:08 a.m. states that there is a HazMat incident on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 183 near East Vail.

Interstate 70 is closed at westbound mile marker 195.

Unknown ETA for reopening.

Expect delays and use caution in the area.