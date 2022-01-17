Heal at home

“As a board-certified athletic trainer, I have a skill set to allow you to be active for life,” Lexi Mossman said. “It’s all personalized for you and your sport.” Photo courtesy of MOUNTAINFIT.

Ski injury prevention tips MOUNTAINFIT customizes exercise programs to each client, but here are a few general exercises for injury prevention. To improve balance: Try standing on a couch pillow on one leg for 30 second

Roll out your IT Bands and calves with a foam roller.

Use hot and cold therapy for pain relief, preparation and recovery.

Stick to riding your level or terrain; notice when you start to get tired — and stop.

Strengthen your hamstrings and glutes. Learn more about injury prevention with easy-to-follow exercises in MOUNTAINFIT’s free online Training Room at https://mountainfitco.com/pages/training-room-1 .

When Lexi Mossman brought sports medicine injury prevention and treatment directly into Vail Valley homes in 2015, she was ahead of the curve. Little did she know that COVID concerns would make her services safe and even more comfortable for locals and visitors.

Mossman, a licensed and certified athletic trainer, has worked for University of Michigan’s football and hockey athletes, as well as XGames and Burton US Open competitors, keeping them safe and healthy. Mossman is a sports medicine specialist with a degree in kinesiology along with certifications in concussion management, myofascial cupping, performance breathing, kinesio taping and yoga.

When she moved to the Vail Valley, she recognized the need for home sports medicine, so she launched a mobile, on-demand service called MOUNTAINFIT. Since then, it has earned 2020 Vail Valley’s small business of the year.

Mossman travels to clients’ homes anytime, day or night, to evaluate and treat new or old, nagging injuries. She also provides people with an arsenal of exercises to prevent injuries.

“As a board-certified athletic trainer, I have a skill set to allow you to be active for life,” she said. “It’s all personalized for you and your sport.”

She believes an essential element of preventing injuries involves proper recovery from your active day as well as your old injuries. She employs the tools she has effectively used on elite, collegiate and professional athletes to your doorstep, with hands-on treatment, cupping, kinesio tape, Graston, prescriptive movements, exercise and sports rehabilitation techniques.

Mossman evaluates injuries so people don’t have to sit in an urgent care clinic when they feel most vulnerable and hurt. If x-rays or other images are necessary, she refers patients to the nearest physician.

Some of the most common injuries she evaluates and treats involve surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic issues like torn ACLs, MCLs, rotator cuffs and plantar fasciitis, as well as concussions. While specializing in injury prevention, her aim is to: help clients be athletes for life in the safety and comfort of their own homes by treating musculoskeletal aches or pains and improving joint health and mobility.

“I get you to feel mountain ready and confident on the hill — to be an athlete for life,” she said.

She fully understands that people live here for a reason: to be active. Her passion for helping everyone remain active and healthy radiates as she individualizes treatment for every client.

“I firmly believe that in order to stay active and continue to do what we love, it is vital to proactively safeguard against injuries and seek timely treatment when they do occur,” she said. “MOUNTAINFIT is here to effectively service your individual needs and keep you doing what you love in the mountains.”

So, whether you have a few aches and pains, a fresh injury or simply want to take proactive steps to ensure you remain healthy and active in the mountains, MOUNTAINFIT provides safe, effective and timely evaluations and treatments in the comfort of your own home.

