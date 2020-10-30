Healthy Food – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Healthy Food

1. Hovey & Harrison

2. The Assembly

3. The Rose

Who doesn’t love fresh baked bread? At Hovey & Harrison, of course it’s about the loaves, but it’s much bigger than that.

With each loaf of bread, latte, cup of coffee, sandwich — you name it — Hovey & Harrison hopes to bring the most nutritious and delicious food to the valley. To that end, they’ve started donating loaves of bread and full meals to The Community Market, ensuring that cost isn’t a barrier to healthy food access for those in need. It has also started selling farmer’s market-grade produce and grocery items by the register.

A favorite lunch spot, the Edwards bakery and restaurant is always focused on quality.

-Casey Russell