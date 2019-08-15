Podcast-style audio recording of a conversation between Vail Daily reporter John LaConte and slackliner Ben Donnelly, the brain behind the state’s longest highline, which is currently fastened high above the Minturn Cemetery. In rigging the behemoth, Donnelly had help from Vail locals Mauro Poletti, Josh Teter, Patrick Fee, Zach Mahone, Jonathan Canby, Hayley Purdom, Mallory Borchers, Zac Sparrow, Rosemary Woller and Landon Morris.