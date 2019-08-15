 How a group of Vail slackliners rigged a 1,260-foot line above Minturn (audio) | VailDaily.com

LISTEN: How a group of Vail slackliners rigged a 1,260-foot line above Minturn

News | August 15, 2019

John LaConte

Podcast-style audio recording of a conversation between Vail Daily reporter John LaConte and slackliner Ben Donnelly, the brain behind the state’s longest highline, which is currently fastened high above the Minturn Cemetery. In rigging the behemoth, Donnelly had help from Vail locals Mauro Poletti, Josh Teter, Patrick Fee, Zach Mahone, Jonathan Canby, Hayley Purdom, Mallory Borchers, Zac Sparrow, Rosemary Woller and Landon Morris.

News

August 15, 2019

