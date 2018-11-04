Heavy snowfall hits Vail; mountain issues reminders on uphill access

Vail Mountain, which had reported 8 inches of fresh snow over the 48-hour period including Friday and Saturday, was showing another 10 inches of fresh snow on Sunday evening on the resort’s mid-Vail snow stake camera, for a weekend total of 1.5 feet.

On Sunday evening, Vail issued a friendly reminder to those who may be seeking uphill access.

“Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort are currently closed and are scheduled to begin winter operations on Nov. 16 and 21, respectively. Please be aware that ski area emergency services are not available. For information regarding the resorts’ uphill access policies, please visit each resort’s respective safety page at Vail and Beaver Creek.”

From those websites:

Vail Mountain Uphill Access Policy Cross-country skiers, snowshoers and hikers, etc are bound by Colorado Skier Safety Act, as amended, and should abide by Your Responsibility Code. Skiers must not impede or obstruct ski area operations at any time. When engaged in any of these activities one should:

During Daytime Operations

1. Call the trails hotline to understand the approved route, 970-754-3049

2. Stay towards the side of the trail.

3. Position yourself so that you are visible from above.

4. Wear brightly colored clothing.

5. Dogs are not allowed.

6. Obey all pertinent signage.

7. Avoid all areas where machinery is operating.



During Nighttime Operations

1. Call the trails hotline to understand the approved route, 970-754-3049

2. Abide by all of the above-described (recommendations) requirements.

3. Wear reflective materials.

4. Carry a light. (Hike with a light on at all times) ?

5. Avoid all areas where machinery is operating

6. Keep dogs on a leash at all times

7. Be aware that ski area emergency services are not available