Heavy traffic expected over Labor Day weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavy traffic around the state as people head out to enjoy the Labor Day weekend.

Drivers should anticipate heavier than normal traffic on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on Interstate 70 west of Denver, according to CDOT. Traffic along I-70 is expected to be heaviest from midmorning until late afternoon Friday, Sept. 4, and from 7 a.m. to midafternoon Saturday, Sept. 5. Eastbound I-70 traffic should peak on Labor Day from midmorning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area.

Of note, traffic on the I-70 mountain corridor has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and has even exceeded last year’s traffic volumes during some travel periods. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, more than 198,000 cars made their way through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, according to CDOT.

CDOT will be suspending lane closures on all construction projects starting Friday, Sept. 4, and will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Motorists on the Western Slope also should be prepared for possible I-70 closures through Glenwood Canyon due to increased risks of debris flow, mudslides and rockfalls resulting from the Grizzly Creek Fire.