Heidi McCollum says she’s running for district attorney in 2020

Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced her candidacy for the top job in Colorado's Fifth Judicial District.

Special to the Daily

EAGLE — The region’s assistant district attorney announced that she will run for the top job in 2020.

Heidi McCollum has been practicing law for more than 15 years, seven as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District — which comprises Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties.

“I have prosecuted cases ranging from misdemeanors and traffic offenses to attempted murders. I’ve handled cases involving sex assaults, armed robbery, kidnapping, organized crime and complex financial matters. There is no greater calling than to be able to fight for justice on behalf of a victim,” McCollum wrote on her website in a post announcing her campaign.

Fourth-generation Coloradan

McCollum, running as a Democrat, is a fourth-generation Coloradan who grew up in Eagle and graduated from Eagle Valley High School. She graduated from Mesa State College — now Colorado Mesa University — and attended law school at Chapman University in Orange County, California. She headed back to Colorado almost the minute she turned her tassel.

She joined district attorney’s office in 2013 with newly elected District Attorney Bruce Brown, who is term-limited.

“I love what I do. It has been an honor to serve in this position,” McCollum said.

As assistant district attorney, McCollum helped manage the office’s day-to-day operations, based primarily in Eagle, including administration, policy and budget. She maintains a criminal caseload consisting of juvenile cases, as well as high profile felony cases.

Right now she’s prosecuting a high-profile murder case in which an Edwards woman was killed in her Pilgrim Downs home. That trial is scheduled for May.

She has served on committees throughout the district including Child Fatality Prevention Review Committees in Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties; the town of Eagle’s Police Public Safety Advisory Committee; the Immigrant Advisory Committee; and has served as a Peace Officer Standards and Training instructor for the Eagle County Reserve Officers Academy.