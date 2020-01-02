Heidi McCollum says she’s running for district attorney in 2020
McCollum has been the assistant DA for the Fifth Judicial District for the last seven years
EAGLE — The region’s assistant district attorney announced that she will run for the top job in 2020.
Heidi McCollum has been practicing law for more than 15 years, seven as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District — which comprises Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties.
“I have prosecuted cases ranging from misdemeanors and traffic offenses to attempted murders. I’ve handled cases involving sex assaults, armed robbery, kidnapping, organized crime and complex financial matters. There is no greater calling than to be able to fight for justice on behalf of a victim,” McCollum wrote on her website in a post announcing her campaign.
Fourth-generation Coloradan
McCollum, running as a Democrat, is a fourth-generation Coloradan who grew up in Eagle and graduated from Eagle Valley High School. She graduated from Mesa State College — now Colorado Mesa University — and attended law school at Chapman University in Orange County, California. She headed back to Colorado almost the minute she turned her tassel.
She joined district attorney’s office in 2013 with newly elected District Attorney Bruce Brown, who is term-limited.
“I love what I do. It has been an honor to serve in this position,” McCollum said.
As assistant district attorney, McCollum helped manage the office’s day-to-day operations, based primarily in Eagle, including administration, policy and budget. She maintains a criminal caseload consisting of juvenile cases, as well as high profile felony cases.
Right now she’s prosecuting a high-profile murder case in which an Edwards woman was killed in her Pilgrim Downs home. That trial is scheduled for May.
She has served on committees throughout the district including Child Fatality Prevention Review Committees in Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties; the town of Eagle’s Police Public Safety Advisory Committee; the Immigrant Advisory Committee; and has served as a Peace Officer Standards and Training instructor for the Eagle County Reserve Officers Academy.
Paddlers take to the Colorado River in New Year’s Day tradition
Paddlers from all over the state gathered in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday to ring in the new year on ice.