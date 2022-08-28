Help build home libraries for Eagle County children with The Bookworm

The Adopt-A-Reader Program matches a child in need in Eagle County with a member of the community.

The Bookworm of Edwards is not only a community-favorite spot for new books, gifts, coffee, and crepes, it is also a business that is invested in local children and raising literacy scores across the valley. Community support is essential to accomplishing this mission.

One of the main ways that The Bookworm connects readers throughout the valley and encourages children’s love of reading is through its Adopt-A-Reader Program where The Bookworm anonymously matches a child in need in Eagle County with a member of the community. The Bookworm then hand-selects one book per month one their behalf for the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community, supporting early literacy skills that create lifelong success.

The program was launched in 2016, and over the last six years it has supplied over 3,000 books to 700 Eagle County children through partnerships with Antlers at Vail, Berry Creek Middle School, Bright Future Foundation, Early Head Start, Early Childhood Partners, June Creek Elementary School, Red Canyon High School, and The Literacy Project.

Program administrator Ali Teague has been a part of the program since starting employment at the Bookworm four years ago. “It has been amazing to watch these kids grow up and see their reading habits change as their skills improve. I’ve been helping them find joy in the pages of books, which has always been so important to me throughout my life,” Teague said.

This initiative gained national attention when the Bookworm was granted one of the two inaugural Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards from the American Booksellers Association in 2019. This award was determined by a panel of booksellers from all over the country who voted on which bookstore’s “ideas, creativity, and execution have improved their store operations, fostered community relationships, inspired new efficiencies, created a more inclusive environment, saved money, or increased sales.” The Bookworm was honored to receive this award, but even more honored that other bookstores across the country picked up the torch and began similar programs within their own communities.

Few things have a greater impact on young lives than reading and literacy, and the positive impact The Adopt-A-Reader Program has had on these children is seen by both their educators and their parents. “I observed the children who benefit from your book program grabbing books from the shelves, and the parents were using books as a quiet activity for their children. This is honestly something that I have never observed in 10 years,” said one Eagle County educator. “The book program is seriously working and changing lives and parenting behaviors.”

“My kids love having this gift each month,” said a mother of three children enrolled in the program. “They have tested high in their English classes, and I know it’s because they get to have fun with reading.”

There have been over 100 generous givers who have helped The Bookworm to build home libraries for children who don’t necessarily have access to books at home and have described it as a gratifying experience. “A passion for reading is worth investing in as the dividends pay off well into the future,” said one of the program’s givers. “Bookworm’s Adopt-a-Reader program allows me to share my love of reading with the next generation of readers in the Vail Valley.”

Right now, there are almost 200 children enrolled in the Adopt-A-Reader Program and The Bookworm is looking to spread the love and add even more from other schools and nonprofit organizations. But in order to do that, they need at least 30 more generous community members to sign up as givers. For less than $20 per month, you can provide one book to a child in need in the community. To learn more about the program, or sign up to become a giver, go to BookwormOfEdwards.com/adopt-reader , stop by the store or give them a call at 970-926-7323.