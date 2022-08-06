Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee

Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents.

NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.

Seven new employees are needed, with current hiring for energy efficiency technicians, warehouse manager, weatherization inspector and energy auditor.

Employees receive excellent benefits, including employer retirement contributions, paid leave and holidays, and several wellness programs and incentives. Employee skills are developed through on-the-job training and apprenticeship in the exciting and expanding market for air source heat pumps and other emerging energy-efficiency technologies. Employees become Building Performance Institute (certified in skills related to building science to enhance their professional proficiencies and continuing education.



NWCCOG provides energy improvements at no cost for income-qualified residents through the Beneficial Electrification of Eagle County Homes program, a unique partnership between Eagle County and NWCCOG. The service includes an energy audit to guide energy improvements, including air-sealing and insulating the building envelope. Gas combustion water heaters and furnaces are replaced with electric air-source heat pumps that provide both heating and cooling for year-round comfort. Gas stoves are replaced with new technology induction cook stoves.



As Holy Cross Energy works toward the goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, electricity in Eagle County is getting cleaner. BEECH improvements and high-efficiency electric appliances provide utility bill savings for residents while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, averaging about 6 tons of greenhouse gas emissions reduction per home each year. Furthermore, capping gas lines outside the home eliminates health and safety risk from any future gas leaks.



To support these services in Eagle County, NWCCOG recently acquired a 4,400-square-foot warehouse space in Gypsum, across from the Eagle County Airport. The new Energy Programs operations center will provide services for 50 income-qualified Eagle County households each year, with capacity for program growth. This new operations center is designed for quickly staging service vehicles to deliver weatherization and electrification services.



For information on available jobs please visit the NWCCOG hiring page or contact Doug Jones at 970-315-1312.

